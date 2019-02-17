Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Angle. View Sign

,

-

ADELE JEANETTE ANGLE 1943 - 2019 Adele Jeanette Angle, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 76 at Community Hospice, Hughson, California. Adele was born January 5, 1943, in Hayward, California to Howard and Josephine Shipman. Adele graduated from Oakdale High School and attended Modesto Junior College. She worked various jobs in her career including working for Stanislaus County Welfare Department, Dr. Lucky and Dr. Krag in Stockton, Stanislaus County Sherriff Dept. and 25 years at Oakdale Hershey Chocolate Factory, from where she retired. Adele and her late husband, Eldon, lived in Modesto for 10 years and lived 25 years in their beloved ranch home in Oakdale. Adele is survived by her brother, William (Janice) Shipman, Niece, Hilary Aviles (Saul) – great niece Angelina Aviles, Nephew Derek Shipman (Natalie) - great nieces, Lily Shipman and Josephine Shipman. Adele is also survived by her sister -in-law Glenda Sue Gayhart, step sons Derek Brown (Diane) and Duane Angle, step-grandchildren, Lexi Brown, Riley Brown, Sara Otto and many cousins. Adele is also survived by close friends Jim & Connie Tanquary, Gary & Olean Shipman, Joe and Noel Angelo, Jim & Georgette Leach, and Anna Lou Carnes. The love and support from the whole Angle family is much appreciated. Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Lee Angle, parents-in-law Randawl Dee and Margaret Angle, step-son Jimmy Angle, step-daughter Shannon Angle, step-brother Randawl Leroy Angle, and step-sister Lenda Brashier. Adele is also preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Josephine Shipman, her grandparents Ray and Mildred Shipman, and John and Frances Medina. Funeral services will be held at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F Street, Oakdale, CA 95361 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326 at 11:30 a.m. Family visitation is on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oakdale Memorial Chapel. There will be a memorial luncheon at the Fruit Yard Restaurant at 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto, CA 95357 at 12:30 following the graveside service. Donations may be made to the on Adele's behalf

www.cvobituaries.com



ADELE JEANETTE ANGLE 1943 - 2019 Adele Jeanette Angle, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 76 at Community Hospice, Hughson, California. Adele was born January 5, 1943, in Hayward, California to Howard and Josephine Shipman. Adele graduated from Oakdale High School and attended Modesto Junior College. She worked various jobs in her career including working for Stanislaus County Welfare Department, Dr. Lucky and Dr. Krag in Stockton, Stanislaus County Sherriff Dept. and 25 years at Oakdale Hershey Chocolate Factory, from where she retired. Adele and her late husband, Eldon, lived in Modesto for 10 years and lived 25 years in their beloved ranch home in Oakdale. Adele is survived by her brother, William (Janice) Shipman, Niece, Hilary Aviles (Saul) – great niece Angelina Aviles, Nephew Derek Shipman (Natalie) - great nieces, Lily Shipman and Josephine Shipman. Adele is also survived by her sister -in-law Glenda Sue Gayhart, step sons Derek Brown (Diane) and Duane Angle, step-grandchildren, Lexi Brown, Riley Brown, Sara Otto and many cousins. Adele is also survived by close friends Jim & Connie Tanquary, Gary & Olean Shipman, Joe and Noel Angelo, Jim & Georgette Leach, and Anna Lou Carnes. The love and support from the whole Angle family is much appreciated. Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Lee Angle, parents-in-law Randawl Dee and Margaret Angle, step-son Jimmy Angle, step-daughter Shannon Angle, step-brother Randawl Leroy Angle, and step-sister Lenda Brashier. Adele is also preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Josephine Shipman, her grandparents Ray and Mildred Shipman, and John and Frances Medina. Funeral services will be held at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F Street, Oakdale, CA 95361 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326 at 11:30 a.m. Family visitation is on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oakdale Memorial Chapel. There will be a memorial luncheon at the Fruit Yard Restaurant at 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto, CA 95357 at 12:30 following the graveside service. Donations may be made to the on Adele's behalf Funeral Home Oakdale Memorial Chapel

830 West F Street

Oakdale , CA 95361

(209) 847-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.