Adeline AzevedoMay 31, 1917 - October 14, 2020Adeline Ann Azevedo died on October 14, 2020, after living to the remarkable age of 103. She was born in Richmond, California to loving parents Adrian Campos and Theresa Silva Campos. Adeline attended Modesto schools while helping her father in their grocery store. She married Manuel Azevedo, a Modesto dairyman, and worked with him in the dairy and later on their almond farm.Adeline loved to dance and spend time with her extensive family and friends. She traveled the world from Europe to Japan, and caravanned to Alaska and Mexico City. Her favorite trip was to Portugal and the Azores, accompanied by her sons and other family members, where they met distant relatives for the first time. Adeline was active in Catholic Daughters, Modesto Camper Club, Escalon Accordion Club, the Portuguese Fraternal Society, and the Cabrillo Club.Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, her beloved daughter, Geraldine, her siblings; Joseph Souza, Mary Alexio, Manuel Sousa, Kay Ambrose, Frank Sousa, Meda Caterina, Dorothy Bosio, Delphine Needham, Florence Howland, Adrian Campos, and grandson, Jonathon. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Mary) of Walnut Creek, and Ronald (Mary) of Hebron, Kentucky, and her grandchildren Jeff, Julie (Robert), Christi (Jenn,) Craig, and Joshua, and her seven great-grandchildren.A rosary celebrating Adeline will be held on October 26, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Franklin and Downs outdoor pavilion on McHenry. A graveside ceremony will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.