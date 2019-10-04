Adeline Fruetel
Aug 1937 ~ Sept 2019
Adeline Fruetel, age 82, of Turlock passed away September 27th at Doctors Hospital. Adeline was born in Borup, Minnesota in August of 1937 to Axel and Hulda Hedlund. Adeline Married Douglas Fruetel in 1956 they moved from Minnesota to San Fernando then Paradise before settling in Turlock in 1961. She worked for Banquet Foods/Conagra, and Preserve International. Adeline enjoyed traveling, reading, and loved to volunteer at Emanuel Hospital.
Adeline is survived by her sons Byron (Lily) Fruetel and John (Danna) Fruetel; grandchildren Sheila Ventura, Carrie Carlson, Amber Fruetel, and Axel Fruetel; and two great grandchildren Cailynn and Bobby; and her sister Eleanor Barns.
Adeline is preceded in death by her husband Doug, her brothers Arthur and Jimmy and her sisters Inez and Helen.
Services will be held Thursday, October 10th, 10am at Allen Mortuary with a graveside to follow at Turlock Memorial Park. A reception will be held at the Turlock American Legion.
Please share condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 4, 2019