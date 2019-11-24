Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adelyne Marie DeGregori

Mar 2, 1933 - Nov 19, 2019

Adelyne (Fontes) DeGregori was born on March 2, 1933, at her parents' home on Hunt Road in Gustine. She was the youngest of 4 children. She loved living in the country helping her dad and brothers on the dairy and doing the chores of country living. She lived there until she married Joe DeGregori on November 23, 1952.

Ad graduated from Gustine High in 1950, and went to work the next week for Wilbur and Irene Gomes Accounting Insurance. In 1965, she went to work for the City of Gustine. During her 33 year tenure there, she was city treasurer, deputy city clerk, voters' registrar, assistant city manager, and did numerous other jobs as there were only two staff members! She retired in 1998.

Ad loved animals. She had a dog all of her life. She was an avid reader, and a great cook. She loved entertaining and hosting family and friends for all the holidays, 49er parties, and every other reason to get together. She enjoyed having young people stay with them for different periods of time, including an Exchange Student from Finland, and was considered a second mom to many.

Joe and Ad loved to travel. They traveled to many countries in Europe, the Caribbean, and China.

Ad was a member of Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, active in the Catholic Daughters, Gustine Chamber of Commerce treasurer, and proud supporter of her husband Joe's endeavors, especially the Gustine Little League Program.

Ad is preceded in death by her parents, John and Adelina Fontes, son Brian, daughter Renee, brothers Joe, Andrew and John Fontes.

She leaves her loving husband of 67 years Joe and loving daughter, Cheryl. In addition to "granddaughters", Lily Fernandez, Michele and Katelyn VanRuiten, Sarah Musselman, many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 27th, at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made in Adelyne's name to OLM Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave. Gustine, 95322

www.cvobituaries.com





Adelyne Marie DeGregoriMar 2, 1933 - Nov 19, 2019Adelyne (Fontes) DeGregori was born on March 2, 1933, at her parents' home on Hunt Road in Gustine. She was the youngest of 4 children. She loved living in the country helping her dad and brothers on the dairy and doing the chores of country living. She lived there until she married Joe DeGregori on November 23, 1952.Ad graduated from Gustine High in 1950, and went to work the next week for Wilbur and Irene Gomes Accounting Insurance. In 1965, she went to work for the City of Gustine. During her 33 year tenure there, she was city treasurer, deputy city clerk, voters' registrar, assistant city manager, and did numerous other jobs as there were only two staff members! She retired in 1998.Ad loved animals. She had a dog all of her life. She was an avid reader, and a great cook. She loved entertaining and hosting family and friends for all the holidays, 49er parties, and every other reason to get together. She enjoyed having young people stay with them for different periods of time, including an Exchange Student from Finland, and was considered a second mom to many.Joe and Ad loved to travel. They traveled to many countries in Europe, the Caribbean, and China.Ad was a member of Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, active in the Catholic Daughters, Gustine Chamber of Commerce treasurer, and proud supporter of her husband Joe's endeavors, especially the Gustine Little League Program.Ad is preceded in death by her parents, John and Adelina Fontes, son Brian, daughter Renee, brothers Joe, Andrew and John Fontes.She leaves her loving husband of 67 years Joe and loving daughter, Cheryl. In addition to "granddaughters", Lily Fernandez, Michele and Katelyn VanRuiten, Sarah Musselman, many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 27th, at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery.Remembrances may be made in Adelyne's name to OLM Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave. Gustine, 95322 Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close