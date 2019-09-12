Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne McDonald. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Davis Park Church of Christ 901 W. Rumble Rd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adrienne McDonald

Oct 29, 1958 - Aug 30, 2019

Adrienne Marie McDonald was born in Berkeley, CA, October 29, 1958 to Gerald Carr and Carma Rudd. Adrienne passed from this life on August 30, 2019 in her home in Modesto, CA, with her husband, Scott, and dog, Buddy, nearby. She is survived by her sister Sarah, of Dublin, CA; her two children, Steven McDonald (wife Rebecca) of Arizona and Samantha McDonald of Modesto, CA. Her grandchildren: Steven's children, Emmah and Alex, and Samantha's children, Sophia, Taylor and Michael. Adrienne is also survived by her loving husband, Scott McDonald.

Adrienne grew up in Pleasanton, CA, and attended Amador High School. She made several close friends whom she loved throughout her life.

Adrienne met her husband after he had driven all day to and from Oregon to celebrate his brother-in-law's birthday party in Pleasanton. Scott arrived at 10 P.M. that night and Adrienne and he talked the rest of the night. They were smitten and remained a couple for the next 30 years.

Her professional life was spent in administration and human resources work, including an assignment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She had a variety of interests, most of them dealing with artistic and creative endeavors. She loved oil painting, so much so that one of the houses she and Scott owned had a dedicated room for artwork that she called her studio. She loved horticulture, enjoying countless hours gardening in the backyard.

She enjoyed time on the coast of California. Nature captivated her as she would walk along the beaches seeing what she could find in the tide pools. Camping was another way she connected with nature, loving the time she had in the beauty of the outdoors. Her love of nature spilled over into other areas of life. She believed in working to save the rainforests and was against the misuse of natural resources. She looked for ways to help animals. She would pick up distressed animals on the side of the road and nurse them back to health. Once Scott and she drove to Southern California to rescue a Great Dane. The dog became a family pet and lived with them the next 11 years. She enjoyed watching Dr. Pol and many wildlife shows on television for hours on end. In recent years she had her companion dog Buddy, who was consistantly at her side. Buddy could sense when things were not going well with her, and would run to Scott and alert him. She loved humming birds and many of them visited the feeder near the house. Adrienne had names for the regulars. Some would come to the window for a special visit.

Of all the things in life to love, Adrienne adored her grandchildren most. They brought her the most joy in the world and were bright spots in her life.

Adrienne was an encouraging person. She always wanted to make people happy. She did her best to be energetic and positive. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held September, 21, 2019, at Davis Park Church of Christ, 901 W. Rumble Rd, Modesto, CA, 95350, at 11 A.M.

www.cvobituaries.com



