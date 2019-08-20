Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Gervase. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Gervase

Nov 9, 1927 - Aug 15, 2019

Agnes A. Gervase passed away peacefully at her home in Manteca, surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Agnes was born November 9, 1927 to Antone and Theresa Azevedo in Big Springs, California. She has been a resident of Manteca for over 65 years.

Agnes worked most of her life as a poultry and almond farmer with her husband, Gasper, and later her son, Steve and daughter in law, Frances. She spent many happy years travelling throughout the United States with Gasper in their RV as well as overseas. After Gasper passed, she continued to travel with her brothers and sisters. Agnes also enjoyed playing golf with family and was lucky enough to sink a "hole-in-one". In her later years, she enjoyed the loving companionship of her dog, Chico. Agnes' favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she always welcomed with a beautiful smile and open loving arms

Agnes leaves behind her children, Steve Gervase (Frances), Janet Oreb (Edward), and Barbara Gervase (George), her grandchildren, Matthew Gervase (Ruth), Joshua Gervase (Maria), Caleb Gervase (Tara), Andrew Oreb (Courtney), Aaron Oreb, Sarah Oreb, Rylan Gervase, Gina Gervase and Gabriella Hyland, along with 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Agnes also leaves behind her brother, Tony Azevedo (Pam). Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Gasper Gervase, her daughter, Karen Gervase, her son, Tom Gervase, her grandson, Kyle Hyland and her siblings, Margaret Tallerico, John Azevedo, Alfred Azevedo and Mary Watson.

Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Gervase family. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 from 4 to 6 PM with rosary beginning at 6 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. Donations in Agnes' memory may be made to the Kyle Hyland Foundation c/o Barbara Gervase, PO Box 1601, Benicia, CA 94510 or at

www.cvobituaries.com



Agnes GervaseNov 9, 1927 - Aug 15, 2019Agnes A. Gervase passed away peacefully at her home in Manteca, surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Agnes was born November 9, 1927 to Antone and Theresa Azevedo in Big Springs, California. She has been a resident of Manteca for over 65 years.Agnes worked most of her life as a poultry and almond farmer with her husband, Gasper, and later her son, Steve and daughter in law, Frances. She spent many happy years travelling throughout the United States with Gasper in their RV as well as overseas. After Gasper passed, she continued to travel with her brothers and sisters. Agnes also enjoyed playing golf with family and was lucky enough to sink a "hole-in-one". In her later years, she enjoyed the loving companionship of her dog, Chico. Agnes' favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she always welcomed with a beautiful smile and open loving armsAgnes leaves behind her children, Steve Gervase (Frances), Janet Oreb (Edward), and Barbara Gervase (George), her grandchildren, Matthew Gervase (Ruth), Joshua Gervase (Maria), Caleb Gervase (Tara), Andrew Oreb (Courtney), Aaron Oreb, Sarah Oreb, Rylan Gervase, Gina Gervase and Gabriella Hyland, along with 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Agnes also leaves behind her brother, Tony Azevedo (Pam). Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Gasper Gervase, her daughter, Karen Gervase, her son, Tom Gervase, her grandson, Kyle Hyland and her siblings, Margaret Tallerico, John Azevedo, Alfred Azevedo and Mary Watson.Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Gervase family. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 from 4 to 6 PM with rosary beginning at 6 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. Donations in Agnes' memory may be made to the Kyle Hyland Foundation c/o Barbara Gervase, PO Box 1601, Benicia, CA 94510 or at www.kylehyland.com Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close