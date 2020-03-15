Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnese Teresa Friedrich. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Rosary 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Agnese Teresa Friedrich

Mar 22, 1922 - Mar 8, 2020

Agnese Friedrich peacefully reached the end of her long life on March 8th, two weeks before her 98th birthday. She was born in a small Italian town in the Alps, called Mellarolo. At the age of three, she made the sea voyage to America with her mother, Maria Zugnoni. Her father, Lorenzo, was waiting for them in California to start a new life. Agnese grew up on a Patterson ranch with her two younger sisters, Olga and Mary Elsie.

As an adult, Agnese met her future husband, Maurice Friedrich, in Patterson. They were married in 1947 and settled into the Patterson house Agnese lived in her whole life. They had one son, Larry Friedrich, who was born on Christmas day in 1949. She worked full time throughout her life, as a bookkeeper for Jack Patterson, and later for E & M Electric in Newman. She was employed well beyond retirement age until she was 87 years old.

Upon retirement, she volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner her whole life, and worked with the children's program.

Agnese was always interested in people and their background. As an immigrant during WWII, she spent her early years as an "enemy alien". This enabled her to empathize with people immigrating to America today and instilled a passion to help those in need.

She spent her life cultivating relationships, regardless of the physical distance between them. Agnese had a gift to genuinely connect with people and valued them above all else.

Agnese was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; sisters Olga and Mary Elsie, and son, Larry.

Agnese is survived by her granddaughters, Katie Carter, Lauren Dubsky, and Madalyn Baer; grandson -in-laws, Scott Carter, Paul Dubsky, and Clint Baer; and great-granddaughter, Elsie Carter.

A Rosary and Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 20th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.

Charitable donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363, National Council of the USA, 58 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706, or online at

www.cvobituaries.com





