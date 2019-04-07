Aida Eleanor Marlin
Apr 12, 1931 - Apr 3, 2019
Aida Eleanor Marlin passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on April 12, 1931 in Reno, NV and was raised by her loving parents, Fred and Hazel Guidali. Aida enjoyed her career as a pharmacy technician, and working in the Modesto area for many years. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, shopping, and gardening. She will be missed dearly by her family and all who loved her.
Aida is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 66 years, Richard Wellesley Marlin; children: Kim Sinclair of Riverbank, Eric Marlin of Oakland, and Trish Owens of Oakdale; grandchildren: Jennifer Mora of Riverbank, Cynthia Sinclair of Modesto, Karissa Owens of South Carolina, Heather Hyder of Colorado, Christy Holman of San Diego, and Christopher Marlin of Gustine; as well as six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Kurt Marlin, and her sister, Emily Guidali.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Marlin Family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA.
