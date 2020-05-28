Aileen Everett
1937 - 2020
Aileen F Everett
Sept 2 1937 - May 16 2020
Aileen F Everett 82 of Modesto, died May 16th, 2020 at her home in Ceres from a long illness.
She leaves behind a Sister; Betty Cooley, a Brother, Dennis Bell, 2 Daughters; Cathrine McClellan, Marianne Shook, 2 Sons ; Donald Wilson and John Wilson,
Preceded in death a son ; David Wilson
Aileen had 11 Grandchildren and 19 Great grandchildren
Service will be private. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's - Dementia Foundation.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
