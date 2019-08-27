Aires Duarte Agueda
Jul 22, 1975 - Aug 18, 2019
A visitation for Mr. Aires Duarte Agueda will occur from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California. A recitation of the rosary will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 20323 American Avenue, Hilmar, California. There will be a funeral mass held for Aires at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 20323 American Avenue, Hilmar, California. He will be laid to rest following the service at N. Hilmar Cemetery District: 8710 N. Tegner Road, Hilmar, California.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 27, 2019