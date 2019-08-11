Alan McMath
Nov 5, 1951 - Aug 6, 2019
Born and raised in Modesto, Ca. Alan was proceeded in death by his wife, Kitty. He is survived by his mother Frances, sister Cyndi (Paul), brother Gene, daughter Kimber (Jason), daughter Kelly (Rob) and five grandchildren, Chase, Chandler, Evan, Mike and Kitty. Alan was a Transmission Specialist for Heritage Ford for 40+ years before retiring a few years ago. If Alan wasn't fishing or hunting, he loved spending time with family or friends and drinking a cold Budweiser.
Alan's Celebration of Life will be held Sat. Aug 17th. Please contact the family for time & place.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2019