Alan Louis Stringer

April 1, 1979 - November 3, 2019

Alan Stringer resident of Huntington Beach died Sunday November 3rd on Mount Darwin in Sequoia Kings National Park.

Alan was born and raised in Modesto. He completed schooling at Our Lady of Fatima, Beyer High, MJC and graduated from San Diego State University with an Accounting Degree. He was employed at The Phoenix Club in Anaheim as the Accounting and Human Resources Manager.

Alan had a profound love for life, always happy and upbeat. He would never be described as the "quiet type", he was always outgoing, friendly and the life of any party. He had a heart of gold. He conquered life and lived it to the fullest. He made the trail a lifestyle and went places only others could dream of. He has always loved the outdoors, hiking and traveling. He looked at the mountains and nature like no one else, and truly found his inner peace there.

He met the love of his life Gaby in February 2014 and was married in March 2018. Even when out on the trail for extended periods he would request Gaby to update him on the Oakland A's, his favorite team. Alan and Gaby had many wonderful travels together. Their first child is due in late November.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife Gabriela, his parents Lou and Nancy Stringer, his father-in-law Jose Romero, his sister Tracy Coleman (Nicholas), brother-in-laws Jeffery, Robert and David (Sasha) Taylor, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him dearly and have precious memories of time spent with him.

A celebration of life memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the GoFundMe account set up for his wife and unborn baby.

"The mountains are calling and I must go" John Muir





