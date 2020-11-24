Albert Andrew PittsSeptember 18, 1927 - November 12, 2020Hughson, California - Albert Andrew Pitts, 93, of Hughson, CA, passed away November 12, 2020. He entered into heaven peacefully with his daughters at his bedside. Albert is survived by his two daughters: Mary (Vince) Sabean and Sharon Dias, seven siblings; eight grandchildren: Jeff, Chris, Marla, Brenda, Trisha, Jennifer, Desiree', Andrew; and fifteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, daughter, Shirley, and parents, Bud and Lina.Albert was born in Clifty, Arkansas and was the oldest of eleven children. He met his future bride in a strawberry patch and after a brief courtship they were wed. Soon afterwards, they migrated west settling in New Mexico. They then started their family with the birth of their first daughter out of three girls and went to work on a cattle ranch. He thoroughly enjoyed his time breaking and training horses. A few years later, they moved to California and eventually settled in Hughson. He had a career in woodworking, which included building cabinets and furniture, and he eventually retired from TNT Cabinets. Albert was a lifetime member of NRA and E Clampus Vitus. Throughout his retirement years, he continued with his passion for wood work and greatly enjoyed taking care of the horses, gardening, and watching his grandchildren play soccer. But nothing gave him more pleasure than playing Dominos or cards with his family.