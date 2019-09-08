Albert Anthony Hendrix
Apr. 1, 1933 - Sept. 1, 1933
Albert Anthony Hendrix, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born in Missouri on April 1, 1933 and graduated from Modesto High School in 1952. Albert was married to JoAnn (Snook) Hendrix for 59 years and owned a dairy in Modesto for the last 45 years. He was also a member of the Western United Dairyman Association and had a passion for the dairy industry.
Albert is survived by his wife JoAnn, their three children (Susan, Jim and Steve); his five grandchildren (Ryan, Samantha, Kyle, Tyler and Christopher) as well as his sister Kathy Sutton. Albert is pre-deceased by his parents Louis and Mary Hendrix and his granddaughter Sarah.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 8, 2019