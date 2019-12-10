Albert "Wayne" Collins a longtime resident of Turlock, California passed away at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto, California on November 26, 2019
at the age of 68 years old. Wayne was a native of San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Livingston High School class of 1969. He was also a Navy Veteran. Wayne found tremendous joy in spending time with his family and with his Clamper Brothers as well. A long time member of VFW Post#5059 in Turlock.
Wayne is survived by his wife Deborah "DJ" Collins of Atwater his children, Cheri Collins, Aaron Collins and Starlynn Collins of Buffalo, New York, James Buel of Modesto, CA and Joseph White of Atwater, CA.
He is also survived by his brother Joseph "Andy" Collins of Merced and sister Teresa (Chip) Red of Merced, CA.
He is preceded in death by parents Claude Cecil Collins and Mary Stella Collins of Cressey, CA. brother Claude Alexander Collins of San Antonio,, Texas and sister, Linda Willingham of Pacific Grove, CA.
He held a special place in his heart for all of his nieces, nephews, grandchildren & was looking forward to meeting his great granddaughter as well.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 12-3pm at the WFW Hall located at 1405 E. Linwood Ave in Turlock, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019