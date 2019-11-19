Frank Keeney
June 1950 ~ Nov 2019
Frank Keeney, 69 of Waterford died Friday November 8th at his home. Frank was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Frank loved to go out hunting and fishing with his son. He would help anyone in need. He was a true friend to everyone. He is survived by his children, Tim Keeney, Michelle Hensley, and his brother Morris Keeney. He had four granddaughters, Madison, Jessica, Emma, and Olivia. Services will be held at Allen Mortuary on November 23rd at 1:00 in Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 19, 2019