Albert Martin
Dec. 22, 1932 - Feb. 19, 2020
Albert Martin passed away on February 19, at the age of 87.
Born in Turlock to John and Mary Martin, he was raised on the family farm where he worked until age of 20, then entered the Army and served overseas. After returning home, he met and married Rosemarie Martin in October of 1955. They resided in Los Banos, Turlock, Redwood City, and ultimately ended up in Gustine. Albert spent most of his career managing the Salinas Land and Cattle Duck Club. Upon retirement, they moved to Hilmar, but currently resided at Paramount Court in Turlock.
Albert was a devoted family man, proud of his time served in the Army, enjoyed dancing, playing cards and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Martin; his brother, Joe Martin; his sister, Mary Jane Moen; his daughter Jaqueline Bettencourt; and his son-in-law, Ronnie Fernandes. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Martin; his brother, Larry Martin; his daughter, Toni, and her husband Danny Alamo; and his two grandchildren, Dusti Bettencourt and Michael Alamo.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral, Albert will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 26, 2020