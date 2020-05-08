Albert E. SouzaApril 7, 1927 - May 2, 2020Albert Souza, age 93, passed away at Kaiser Medical Center, Modesto. He was born in Turlock, CA the fourth of six children. He worked on the family ranch until he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Betty Falkenberg in 1948 at Sacred Heart Church. During their 59-1/2 year marriage, they raised four children. He retired from the Modesto Lumber Company as the Turlock Branch Manager after working forty years. His family was the center of his life and Betty was the love of his life. He enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, spending time with his family and faithful companion Nute in his back yard. One of his favorite things to do was using his travel trailer. Al was a member of the Four Seasons Travel Club, American Legion Post #88, SIRS, and the Knights of Columbus. He had a deep faith in God and was a member and volunteer of Sacred Heart Church his entire life. He was always thoughtful, nonjudgmental and always had kind words of support. He has left a large void in his family's lives and he will never be forgotten for the wonderful and loving person he was. Al was truly one of a kind. He is survived by daughters, Yvonne Powers(Mike) of Escalon, Carolyn Bender(Curt) of Turlock, sons, Ron Souza (Barbara) of Angels Camp, Jerry Souza(Janet) of Santa Cruz, sister Alice Nyquist, brother Joe Sousa both of Turlock as well as six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Al is preceeded in death by parents Joseph and Mary Sousa, sister Annabelle Rae and brothers Manual and Bill Souza. A private interment (due to COVID19) was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart School.