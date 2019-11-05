Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Bud" LeRoy Terry

October 23, 1938 - October 28, 2019

Albert was 81 when he passed away at home in Denair, CA. He was born in Modesto to Albert Sr. and Lucille Terry.

He graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1956 and spent the last 51 years farming in Denair. He sold his crops in farmers markets in the Bay Area where he enjoyed talking with customers and telling his farm story. Bud, as he was nicknamed at an early age, developed a love for farming very young. He was devoted to his family and always considered them his biggest accomplishment. He spent many years, when his children were young, coaching little league and softball teams for his kids.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Antoinette Rose Terry, his brother Dan Terry (Lynda), and his three children; Ron (Lisa) Terry, Lisa (Ephriam) Walters, Denise (Anthony) Stornetta and five grandchildren Clayton Terry (Noelani), Dylan Terry, Zebulan & Camellia Walters and Chiara Stornetta, and one great-grandchild Luna.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hughson FFA, Attn: Kelly Larson, 7419 E Whitmore Ave, Hughson, CA 95326. Graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial on November 8, 2019 at 1pm. There will also be a visitation at Lakewood Funeral Home on November 7, 4-8 pm.

