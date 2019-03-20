Albert Vukovich
May 4, 1930 - March 18, 2019
Albert W. Vukovich, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was survived by his wife, Mary, of 61 years. He had two children, two grand children, and one great grand child. He worked for Rainbow Bakery for 39 years. The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 1:00 pm at Burwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Optimal Hospice.
