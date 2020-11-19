1/1
Alden Smith
1942 - 2020
Alden Smith
August 19, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - Alden Raymond Smith was born on August 19, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to Zelma and Elmer smith. On November 12, 2020, Alden passed away peacefully at the age of 78 with his family by his side after 10 months battling multiple myeloma. He fought extremely hard, endured so much, and never gave up.
Alden is preceded in death by his wife Frances Smith, parents Zelma and Elmer, and siblings Betty and Carolyn. His son Alden Smith II and grandchildren Adam, Ryan and Jacob survive him.
Alden moved to California as a young man in 1960 when he joined the Air Force, it was here where he would meet the love of his life Frances. Together they raised their son Alden Smith II in the central valley while making Modesto their home. Alden had a 30-year career as a machinist at JR Simplot Co. in Lathrop, CA and retired in 2008. Alden spent his retirement years in the town of Arroyo Grande on the Central California coast where he enjoyed the nice weather, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
He will be remembered for his loving, affectionate heart, his warm smile and great sense of humor. An avid reader and always with his Kindle nearby, his favorite author was Michael Connelly. He enjoyed spending time with his family with a nice glass of wine and a beautifully cooked meal, sharing stories and great memories. He will forever live in our hearts.
A visitation will be held for Alden on Monday 23, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. from 10-11am, following a viewing a service will immediately follow at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, a committal will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA 95350.
In lieu of flower's, charitable contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in & from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
NOV
23
Service
11:00 AM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
