Alejandra Luna CrawfordFeb 26, 1951 – Aug 22, 2020Alejandra Luna Crawford, 69 of Patterson passed away Saturday, August 22nd at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.Mrs. Crawford was born in Tijuana, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 53 years. She was a member of the Family Christian Center in Patterson and enjoyed bowling, volleyball, softball, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.Mrs. Crawford is survived by her son, George (Mary) Crawford; daughter, Irma Crawford both of Patterson; brother, Pedro Luna of Newman; sisters, Virginia Luna-Estrada of San Diego, Irma England and Rosalba Luna both of Patterson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Crawford in 2015.A Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 3rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment will be at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.Donations may be made to: Family Christian Center, 18 S 6th St, Patterson, CA 95363.