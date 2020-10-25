Alejandro "Cordy" Garcia IIIDecember 14, 1982 - October 16, 2020Alejandro "CORDY" Garcia III passed away with his family by his side, at Doctors Medical Center, due to advanced stages of Leukemia on October 16, 2020, in Modesto, CA at the age of 37.Cordy is survived by his parents, Alex and Rosa Garcia of Ceres, CA; children, Nathan Garcia and Sophia Garcia; siblings, Jason Garcia, Erica Torres, and Aimee Garcia Fuentes. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Alejandro and Guadalupe Torres and Alejandro and Elva Garcia, of Turlock.Cordy was the youngest son of Alex and Rosa Garcia. He was born on December 14, 1982, in Modesto, CA. He graduated from Ceres High School in 2001. He thrived in basketball, he was awarded many MVPs in his career and played on various all-star teams, and he ended his high school basketball carrier playing in the Six-County Senior All-Star Basketball Classic. He played soccer for a brief period of time in Mexico. For a handful of summers, Cordy worked as a camp counselor at Camp La Honda, with physically and mentally disabled kids and adults. He was always the camper's favorite counselor and really taught everyone there how to let loose and it was ok to just be yourself.Cordy was known as the guy who could make anyone laugh and always welcomed everyone to join in activities and feel a part of something important. He was a down to earth, all-around funny guy. Those who grew up with him knew that if he was ever reaching for your ears, it was for you to "give him some power". His son remembers him teaching him to always treat everyone with respect. His children remember him as a driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. His affable nature is summed up best by his son Nathan who once said, "I've never met anyone who didn't like my Dad."Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4-6 PM and Vigil Services will be at 6:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto CA 95350. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 AM at Saint Judes Catholic Parish located at 3824 Mitchell Road, Ceres CA 95307