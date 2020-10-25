1/1
Alejandro Garcia
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alejandro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alejandro "Cordy" Garcia III
December 14, 1982 - October 16, 2020
Alejandro "CORDY" Garcia III passed away with his family by his side, at Doctors Medical Center, due to advanced stages of Leukemia on October 16, 2020, in Modesto, CA at the age of 37.
Cordy is survived by his parents, Alex and Rosa Garcia of Ceres, CA; children, Nathan Garcia and Sophia Garcia; siblings, Jason Garcia, Erica Torres, and Aimee Garcia Fuentes. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Alejandro and Guadalupe Torres and Alejandro and Elva Garcia, of Turlock.
Cordy was the youngest son of Alex and Rosa Garcia. He was born on December 14, 1982, in Modesto, CA. He graduated from Ceres High School in 2001. He thrived in basketball, he was awarded many MVPs in his career and played on various all-star teams, and he ended his high school basketball carrier playing in the Six-County Senior All-Star Basketball Classic. He played soccer for a brief period of time in Mexico. For a handful of summers, Cordy worked as a camp counselor at Camp La Honda, with physically and mentally disabled kids and adults. He was always the camper's favorite counselor and really taught everyone there how to let loose and it was ok to just be yourself.
Cordy was known as the guy who could make anyone laugh and always welcomed everyone to join in activities and feel a part of something important. He was a down to earth, all-around funny guy. Those who grew up with him knew that if he was ever reaching for your ears, it was for you to "give him some power". His son remembers him teaching him to always treat everyone with respect. His children remember him as a driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. His affable nature is summed up best by his son Nathan who once said, "I've never met anyone who didn't like my Dad."
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4-6 PM and Vigil Services will be at 6:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto CA 95350. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 AM at Saint Judes Catholic Parish located at 3824 Mitchell Road, Ceres CA 95307
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Vigil
06:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Jude's Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved