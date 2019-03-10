Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alexa Lorraine Goff Wiley Robinson

May 20, 1925-Mar 3, 2019

Alexa Lorraine Goff Wiley Robinson, 93, of Modesto passed March 3, 2019 from Alzheimer's. She was born in Modesto CA, graduating from Modesto High in 1943, attended UC Berkeley and MJC; receiving a degree in Chemistry at age 56. She married Robert Wiley in 1946 and Charles R Robinson in 1961.

Alexa worked as a Lab Tech for City of Modesto for 25 years. She belonged to Color Camera Club, Genealogical Society and Retired Public Employees. Alexa loved school continuing her education with MICL classes as a senior citizen. She had a lifelong passion for photography; prompting many stops of the car to jump out and take pictures. She was also a lifelong gardener, feeding her family with delicious vegetables and fruits from her backyard. Alexa embraced computer technology sharing her genealogy on line in the 80's and 90's. She had a lifelong passion for science, NASA. space exploration and reading. Alexa loved to travel encouraging others to enjoy State and National Parks. Mostly, Alexa was known for her kind heart and beautiful smile. Alexa has five children, two step children, twelve grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, loving in-laws and great grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to Lakewood Memorial Cemetery. Services are graveside, March 14th at one pm.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

