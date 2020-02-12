Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Wever. View Sign Service Information First Christian Reformed Chr 305 Boesch Dr Ripon, CA 95366 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Christian Reformed Church 305 Boesch Drive Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Connor Wever

Dec 21, 1992 - Feb 6, 2020

Alexander Connor Wever lived in Ripon, CA, with his family. He passed away suddenly on February 6, 2020. He was 27 years old. Alex was born on Dec 21, 1992, at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, CA. He is survived by his parents Michael and Lorene Wever and his brother Nicholas Wever and niece Sadie Wever. His grandparents are Adrian and Ruth Fondse, Barry and Carlyn Wever, and Great Grandmother Geraldine Anderson. His large extended family included numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. and friends.

Alex lived in Ripon for most of his life. He attended Colony Oak Elementary School and graduated from Ripon High School with honors in 2011. Alex graduated in December 2015 with honors from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After graduation, Alex worked at KPMG in Denver in 2016. He was employed at Oak Valley Community Bank as a credit analyst from 2017 to the present.

Alex was described by many as a gentle and lovable teddy bear. He was fun loving and carefree. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed family gatherings and meals. Alex was sweet and kind with a very gentle heart. He loved to be outside- fishing, hiking, snowboarding, and swimming. He loved the mountains best. Alex loved to read, with an eclectic taste leaning towards business and politics. He was a news junkie. Alex was a Christian with a heart for God. He was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Ripon and had a special place in his heart for the homeless and Christian outreach. Most recently he planned to engage in Christian ministry to prisoners.

A service celebrating Alex's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 am at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch Drive, Ripon, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following:

First Christian Reformed Church, Biblical Counseling, Ripon, CA

Crossroads Prison Ministries

Gospel Center Rescue Mission in Stockton

www.cvobituaries.com



