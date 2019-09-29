Alexandra Denise Jacobs (2011 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexandra Denise Jacobs.
Service Information
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-529-5723
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
313 Tokay Ave
Modesto, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
313 Tokay Ave
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Our precious Angel Alexandra Denise Jacobs passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019, at the family home in Waterford, CA she was 8 years old. Alexandra was born on July 16, 2011 to her loving parents Michael Jacobs and Anastasia Legatos.
Alexandra, our warrior princess, fought the most epic battle, and on September 24, 2019, at 3 a.m. our angel earned her Heavenly wings. Words cannot express the amount of love, prayers, and support that our family and community have shown during her 5 years of battle with Ependymoma / Pediatric Brain Cancer.
The Trisagion Service is Friday, October 4, 2019, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Funeral Services are on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 313 Tokay Ave, Modesto, CA 95350.
If you are considering sending flowers or other material gestures of your love, to the Jacobs Family, we kindly ask that you use those funds to help other families that have been in similar situations in our community by making a charitable contribution in Lexi's name to in Northern California or to the Ronald McDonald House in Palo Alto, CA.
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.