Our precious Angel Alexandra Denise Jacobs passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019, at the family home in Waterford, CA she was 8 years old. Alexandra was born on July 16, 2011 to her loving parents Michael Jacobs and Anastasia Legatos.
Alexandra, our warrior princess, fought the most epic battle, and on September 24, 2019, at 3 a.m. our angel earned her Heavenly wings. Words cannot express the amount of love, prayers, and support that our family and community have shown during her 5 years of battle with Ependymoma / Pediatric Brain Cancer.
The Trisagion Service is Friday, October 4, 2019, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Funeral Services are on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 313 Tokay Ave, Modesto, CA 95350.
If you are considering sending flowers or other material gestures of your love, to the Jacobs Family, we kindly ask that you use those funds to help other families that have been in similar situations in our community by making a charitable contribution in Lexi's name to in Northern California or to the Ronald McDonald House in Palo Alto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019