Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso "Poncho" Castillo. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Joachim’s Catholic Church Newman , CA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM St. Joachim’s Catholic Church Newman , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joachim’s Catholic Church Newman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfonso "Poncho" Q. Castillo, Jr.

Jan 28, 1959 – Aug 9, 2019

Alfonso "Poncho" Q. Castillo, Jr., 60 of Riverbank passed away Friday, August 9th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Poncho was born in Patterson and was a resident of Atwater for 17 years, Riverbank for 2 years and Newman for many years. He was proud to say he worked at the Southern/Union Pacific Railroad for 27 years and Montgomery Wards for 13 years. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was a member of Orestimba High School Class of 1977 and Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes. Poncho was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Rams. He loved to work on old cars and watching his daughters play softball.

Poncho is survived by his wife of 32 years, Virginia Castillo of Riverbank; mother, Juanita Castillo of Newman; daughters, Marisol and David Barrera of Modesto, Theresa Castillo of Riverbank, Jennie Castillo and Jered Dahlgren of Manteca, Victoria Castillo of Turlock and Mary Castillo of Turlock; brothers, Guillermo (Valerie) Castillo of Colorado and Jose (Debbie) Castillo of Newman; sister, Diane (Robert) Linan of Turlock; grandchildren, Briseis Castillo, Maximus Barrera, Mila Dahlgren, Ryan Dahlgren and beloved dogs, Princess and Bandit. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Castillo, Sr. and brother, Ralph Castillo.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 19th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 20th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

www.cvobituaries.com





Alfonso "Poncho" Q. Castillo, Jr.Jan 28, 1959 – Aug 9, 2019Alfonso "Poncho" Q. Castillo, Jr., 60 of Riverbank passed away Friday, August 9th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.Poncho was born in Patterson and was a resident of Atwater for 17 years, Riverbank for 2 years and Newman for many years. He was proud to say he worked at the Southern/Union Pacific Railroad for 27 years and Montgomery Wards for 13 years. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was a member of Orestimba High School Class of 1977 and Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes. Poncho was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Rams. He loved to work on old cars and watching his daughters play softball.Poncho is survived by his wife of 32 years, Virginia Castillo of Riverbank; mother, Juanita Castillo of Newman; daughters, Marisol and David Barrera of Modesto, Theresa Castillo of Riverbank, Jennie Castillo and Jered Dahlgren of Manteca, Victoria Castillo of Turlock and Mary Castillo of Turlock; brothers, Guillermo (Valerie) Castillo of Colorado and Jose (Debbie) Castillo of Newman; sister, Diane (Robert) Linan of Turlock; grandchildren, Briseis Castillo, Maximus Barrera, Mila Dahlgren, Ryan Dahlgren and beloved dogs, Princess and Bandit. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Castillo, Sr. and brother, Ralph Castillo.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 19th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 20th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close