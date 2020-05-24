Alfred L. DenneyFeb 1, 1924 - May 14, 2020Alfred L. Denney, 96, passed away, May 14, 2020 in Hughson, CA. He was born in Leedey, OK and the family moved to California in 1937.Alfred proudly served in the US Army: Feb 1943 - Jan 1946. He served in Italy during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the American Legion and a member of the Independent Order of Foresters.Alfred began his career at Zellerback Paper Co., in Stockton, CA then onto to Contele's Saw Shop in Modesto, CA as a worker/owner for 6 years. He then worked for RPC Vending/Servomation as a route supervisor for 12 years then finely working 16 years as an almond owner/rancher in Hughson, CA. He retired in Arnold, CA for 25 years, then returned to Hughson, CA for the past 11 years.Alfred's favorite hobbies were fishing and woodworking. He loved camping and traveling with his wife, family and friends. He was a devoted Christian and served as a Deacon since March 1969 in serveral Southern Baptist Churches.Alfred is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ruby O. Denney. He is also survived by daughters Sherri Stoll and Patricia Housewright, sister Lavonne Turner, brother Larry Denney, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Alfred was proceded in death by his father William Jackson Denney, mother Bertha B. Denney, brothers Charles Denney, Clarence Denney, Orval Denney and sisters Ethel Butler and Viola Fain.Private services to be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home with private committal to immediately follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. The public will be limited to driving by the gravesite only after 12:00pm. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.