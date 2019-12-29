Alfred C. Hernandez
August 21, 1933 - November 10, 2019
Alfred C. Hernandez was born on August 21, 1933 in Poteet, Texas to Hipolito and Francisca Corella Hernandez. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He lived in Union City, Fremont, and Modesto, California for 60 years, where he was a realtor, before moving to Richmond, Texas in August of 2018. On June 1, 1968, he married Diana Avila in Fremont, California. Alfred spent his free time watching football, boxing, and Fox News, as well as enjoying a Whataburger and Dr. Pepper. He served as the State Chair of California for the American G. I. Forum, and was a member for 55 years.
Alfred C. Hernandez passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home in Richmond, at the age of 86.
He is survived by his sons, Brian J. Hernandez and his wife Maria of Santa Paula, California, and Alfred C. Hernandez, Jr. and his wife Estella of Richmond; grandchildren, Ray Eli Sanchez and his wife Laurie, Sarina Sanchez, Paco Willard, Homero Garza, and Randale Hernandez; and great grandchildren, Weylyn J. Willard. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; three sisters; and his wife, Diana Hernandez, who passed away on July 17, 2009.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 29, 2019