Alfred James "Jim" Lorenz

July 7, 1926 - August 11, 2019

Alfred James "Jim" Lorenz was born July 7, 1926 in Honolulu, Hawaii and passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 in Modesto, California – a month after marking his 93rd birthday. He was the sixth of seven children of Mary and Carl Lorenz, growing up near Koko Head on Oahu where he and his dog were often fortunate to enjoy Hanauma Bay, sometimes on their own. From his home he watched anxiously as planes flew toward Pearl Harbor, causing devastation on December 7, 1941. Both his father and brother, Sonny, worked at Pearl Harbor, where they worked endlessly to save survivors. Three years later, Jim enlisted in the Armed Forces, serving for four years. While he trained in California, he was ironically stationed back on Oahu.

Following his years in the service, Jim attended UC Berkeley. Jim was a self-made person, supporting himself through college with various jobs and graduating from Cal in 1951. While earning a BA in Agriculture, he met his future wife, Sue Peckham. Sue and Jim married in Woodland, California in August of 1952 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. While at Cal, Jim was on the Crew team – rowing in a championship shell. Both Sue and Jim remained avid lifelong supporters of the Cal Crew and Cal Football, continuing to attend both sports for years.

Upon graduation, Jim had a job waiting for him with the Grange Company. He managed poultry ranches from Bakersfield to Redding for about 29 years. When Foster Farms purchased the Grange Company, he began a new venture, establishing Central Valley Turkey Farms.

Jim was an active member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, where he and close friend, Bob Taylor, created the Tuesday Crew. The Tuesday Crew took care of the landscaping and grounds at Trinity, while making time to share a morning coffee and camaraderie. He was a dedicated volunteer with the Salvation Army, participating in numerous Salvation Army activities.

Jim was an athlete throughout life. Growing up he played several sports and surfed in the Islands. Following his college years rowing, he swam at the YMCA and the Racquet Club and played golf as a member of Spring Creek Country Club. He only retired from the game of golf after celebrating his 85th birthday.

He and Sue took several trips, with one of his most memorable to Scotland, playing the St. Andrews Golf Course. In addition to athletics, Jim was an avid gardener, studied financial journals endlessly and enjoyed barbequing. When family and friends were invited to dinner, you could be sure Jim would be manning the barbeque, where meat was only done if well done. He established a strong work ethic with his first job as a boy selling ice cream from a bicycle ice cream cart, and this work ethic continued throughout his life.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Sue, of 67 years, three children – Richard (Kari), Howard (Joyce) and Alison (Daniel), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Above all, his family was most important to him and always came first. While we are all saddened by his passing, we know Jim will be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loyal friend to all who knew him.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11:30am at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Modesto. Remembrances may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church or The Salvation Army.



