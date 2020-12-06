1/1
January 6, 1980 - November 27, 2020
Modesto, California - Alfred "Rey" Mejia, age 40, gained his wings on November 27th, 2020, in Modesto, CA. His final days were spent with his loving mother and love of his life by his side. He was born January 6th,1980 in San Jose, CA to the late Alfred Mejia and Anita Mejia. He was happily in love with his baby, Samantha Lopez.
Although the number of years we had with him may be few, Rey truly touched and cared for everyone around him. Those who knew Rey, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. The sight of his smile and the sound of his voice brought so much joy to those around him. He was very passionate about family and reminded you how much he loved you. He loved listening to music and rooting on the Oakland Raiders just like his grandpa, the late Richard Morales.
Loving grandson to Jennie Morales and the late Richard Morales. Loving son to Anita Mejia and the late Alfred Mejia. Loving brother to Marcos and Marina Mejia and Amada and May Lozano. Loving uncle to Bianca Mendoza, Yasmen Mendoza, Marcos Mejia Jr., Aiyanna Mejia, Alivia Mendoza, Faith Love Lozano, and Jimmy Mejia. Loving great uncle to Naliyah Love Murillo.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 12th from 12:30pm – 4pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350.



Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Funeral service
12:30 - 04:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes
