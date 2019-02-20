Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alfred H Salazar

June 20,1968- February 12, 2019

Alfred Salazar-50 was born and raised in Modesto, Ca. Alfred lived most of his life before moving to Reno NV. In 2013, where he lived the remainder of his life. Alfred left us unexpectedly on Feb.12,2019 at his home. Alfred loved to work & go to school at MJC,. Working at Monty's Restaurant on Kansas., Chevron, Del Monte's, Friends Ice cream truck and Gallo for 15 years. Then Zulily packing, Access transportation for (seniors-special adults), and Uber/Uber eats, which he LOVED!

Alfred was preceded in death by his father (Tony) Antonio Ramos Salazar Jr. Survived by his Mother Bonnie Lou Salazar, Step Dad John Kessler, Sister Mary Salazar-Barrera, Kathy Marie Dart, Brother Marvin Eugene Salazar, Niece Brandy Lee Salazar, Sara Salazar, Tiffany Dart, Mickayla Salazar, Nephews David Dart, Mathew Salazar, Great niece Annaliyah Salazar.

Alfred was a friend to all he met & will be remembered for his sense of humor & his friendly, loving, caring personality with a BIG HEART!

Funeral Service will be held at Salas Brothers 419 Scenic Dr.Viewing Thursday Feb 21st 4 to 8 pm Funeral Friday Feb 22nd 10 am. Come say your Good Bye's!

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

