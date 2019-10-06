Alice Della Rose
Oct 20, 1922 – Sep 24, 2019
Alice Della Rose, 96 of Newman passed away Tuesday, September 24th at her residence.
Mrs. Rose was born in Los Banos and was a resident of Newman for 78 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and a member of the Catholic Daughters, Altar Society and PFSA. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, going to casinos and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Rose is survived by her sons, Marvin Rose of Gustine, Melvin Rose of Redding, David Rose of Turlock, Steve Rose of Oregon, Mannie Rose and Gary Rose both of Newman; daughters, Barbara Tosta of Newman, Joyce Murry of Folsom and Shirley Buzbee of Modesto; caretaker, Ivete Majors; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Rose; son, Richard Rose and daughter, Diane Rose.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Friday, October 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30 am, Saturday, October 12th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: TOSCA, P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 6, 2019