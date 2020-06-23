Alice Love
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Love
July 7, 1930 - June 18, 2020
Alice Jane Love, 89, of Modesto departed this world on Thursday, at home surrounded by her family. Alice was a native of Ardmore, Okla. and had lived in Modesto since 1945. She worked in dietary services at Doctors Medical Center for over 25 years. She loved cooking, beautiful flowers, music, reading, and spending time with her children. She was a tower of strength to her family!
Alice is survived by her son, Kevin Love (Terri); daughters, Lu Sexton (Marshall), and Leta Love; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and five great-great grandchildren; and brother, Charles Allison. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Herman Love; daughter, Ruth Manning; and granddaughter, Harlee Love.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11:30 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved