Alice Love

Alice LoveJuly 7, 1930 - June 18, 2020Alice Jane Love, 89, of Modesto departed this world on Thursday, at home surrounded by her family. Alice was a native of Ardmore, Okla. and had lived in Modesto since 1945. She worked in dietary services at Doctors Medical Center for over 25 years. She loved cooking, beautiful flowers, music, reading, and spending time with her children. She was a tower of strength to her family!Alice is survived by her son, Kevin Love (Terri); daughters, Lu Sexton (Marshall), and Leta Love; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and five great-great grandchildren; and brother, Charles Allison. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Herman Love; daughter, Ruth Manning; and granddaughter, Harlee Love.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11:30 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson.