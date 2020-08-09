1/1
Alice Marcella
1932 - 2020
Alice Marcella
Sep 8, 1932 - Jul 31, 2020
Alice Marcella, 87 of Gustine passed away peacefully, Friday, July 31st at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento.
Alice was raised in the small village of Villa Cortes, Portugal. In 1950 Victor Fonseca introduced her to Joe Marcella. They fell in love, married and later that year moved to the United States. She and Joe lived in Gustine and were married for 38 years, until his passing.
Alice never had idle hands. She worked at Patterson Frozen Foods for 37 years. Her laugh was infectious. Her cooking of beans, linguica and rice pudding was popular and fabulous. Her faith and love steadfast, singing in the Choir at Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church for over 15 years.
A full and fruitful life, Alice was mother to three sons, Joey, Wayne and Dennis; VAVA of six; great grandma of eight and great great-grandma of 2.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, sons Wayne and Dennis and grandson, Greg.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Jeff Nunes, Ann Davenport and Toni Nunes, who Alice held a place in her heart for. Also, many thanks to Dr. Manuel Canga and staff for his love and care of Alice, VAVA and Grandma.
A Visitation will be held Friday, August 14th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 am at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapel
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hills Ferry Cemetery
