Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Visitation 4:00 PM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1200 Lyons Ave. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Mendes

Aug. 4, 1926 - Sept. 10, 2019

Alice Mendes, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson. She was born in Massachusetts, where she lived for 5 years before her family relocated to Terceira, Azores for the next 17 years. She moved back to the USA and lived in Bakersfield for 1 year with her loving sister, Mary Tosti, where she met the love of her life Albert. They were married on Feb. 11, 1950 at Sacred Heart Church in Turlock, CA. Soon after, they moved to the Mendes Family Dairy in the Mountain View Community of Crows Landing, CA, where Alice would live for the next 70 years of her life, raising her four children and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the last love of her life, her dog, Bennie.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Paul Mendes and son, Albert Manuel Mendes. She's survived by three daughters, Judy Hines (Daniel) of Hilmar, Linda Betschart (Tony) of Modesto and Bernie Pedro of Crows Landing, 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at 4 p.m., followed by the rosary at 6 p.m., on Wed., Sept. 18th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thur., Sept. 19th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. Following the service, Alice will be laid to rest with her husband at Turlock Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MT. View Grange Hall at 1524 W. Tuolumne Rd., Ceres, CA 95307, the Patterson FDES at P.O. Box 63, Patterson, CA 95363, or to Crows Landing Pentecost at P.O. Box 1180, Hilmar, CA 95324.

