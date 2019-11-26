Alicia M. Sanchez
February 28, 1950 - November 20, 2019
Alicia M. Sanchez, age 69, lost her battle with lung cancer, accompanied by her family at her home in Modesto, CA, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Alicia was born on February 28, 1950, in Jalisco, Mexico.
Alicia is survived by her husband Adolfo Sanchez of 52 years, son: George Sanchez, wife, Araceli Sanchez; daugher: Jessica Ortega, husband, Ernesto Ortega; daughter: Norma Moreno; siblings: Emma Bedoy, Belia Alvarez, Maricela Bedoy, Gonzalo Diaz, Jesus Diaz, all of Mexico. Nine (9) grandchildren. Alicia was preceded in death by her parents; Isaura and Juan Moreno and sister Abigail Bedoy. Rosary: 6 pm, Monday, December 2 at Salas Brothers, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Viewing: 4 pm - 8 pm. Mass: 10 am, Tuesday, December 3 at Saint Jude's Catholic Church, 3824 Mitchell Rd, Ceres. Burial immidiately after mass at Ceres Cemetary, 1801 E. Whitmore Ave Ceres, CA
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 26, 2019