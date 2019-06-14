Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Clayton. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Service 11:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



May 7, 1955 - June 9, 2019

Allen passed away at his home in Valley Springs on June 9th surrounded by family. Allen was born in Hollister California to Robert and Dorotha Clayton and grew up in the town of Tres Pinos just outside of Hollister. He moved to Modesto as a teenager where he met his wife Sharon. In 1972 he joined the Navy and was stationed on the aircraft carrier the USS Coral Sea. He did two west pack tours off the coast of Viet Nam. When he was discharged in 1975 he went to MJC and studied auto body and painting and went on to work as a auto painter for Scenic Auto Body. In 1983 Allen joined the Boilermakers Union Local 549 and worked as a boilermaker until he retired in 2011. In 2013 he moved to Valley Springs where he enjoyed spending time with family, working on cars, gardening, casino hopping and watching TV.

Allen leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sharon, his son Jeremy Clayton (Spring) of Colorado, daughter Crystal Havens (Tim), daughter Michelle Stuart (John) all of Modesto and 8 grandchildren.

Brothers Bob Clayton (Trudy) of Nevada, David Clayton of Stockton, Sisters Ann Wilkerson (Carl) of Oregon, Nona Browning (Bob) of Missouri, Carol Kirkpatrick (Arthur) and Donna Stephens (Jimmy) of Hollister and Veronica Thurman of Arkansas, and many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Chuck and Johnny.

Service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave.

Hughson ,Ca. on June 16th at 11am

Published in the Modesto Bee on June 14, 2019

