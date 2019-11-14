Allen Lee Long
Dec. 22, 1948 - Nov. 9, 2019
Allen Lee Long, 70, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at his home in Zillah, WA on November 9, 2019. Allen was born in Modesto, CA on December 22, 1948. He spent much of his childhood in Tucson, AZ, moving back to Modesto in 1967. He married Mary Miller of Modesto in 1974. They relocated to Zillah, WA in 2009 after raising their family in Modesto for 35 years. He was known for his infectious smile and his love for Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Long, and their children, Rachel (Merle) Brovont and David (Holly) Long, as well as 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday November 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM and the Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00AM, both at Zillah Brethren Church (203 W. Centennial Drive, Zillah), followed by a Graveside Service at the Zillah Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Every Child Has Dream and can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. The full obituary may be viewed and online condolences left at for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 14, 2019