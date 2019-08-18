Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 1:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Walter Powell

"Big Al"



May 17, 1951-August 10, 2019

Allen Walter Powell, 68, of Modesto, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on August 10, 2019, after a long illness. Al was born in Turlock, CA on May 17, 1951. Al met Eloise Garcia in 1967. After their first date, they were inseparable. Al would drive his 1968 Camaro from Turlock to Ceres where he would pick Eloise up and head to cruise McHenry. Al graduated from Turlock High School in 1969 and married Eloise in 1972.

Al began is career with the Modesto Police Department in the mid 70's. He absolutely loved everything about working for MPD. He retired from the department in 2010.

Al loved to golf, play the lottery and play poker! He was well known for buying and selling all kinds of things! He always had a smile on his face and there weren't many he encountered who didn't consider him a friend.

Al's biggest joy in his life was being "Papa" to his five grandkids. He always had a big smile on his face when his girls came to visit. He never missed a baseball or basketball game if his boys were playing. His face lit up while watching them, he really was their biggest fan...they miss him so much.

Al loved his SF 49ers and SF Giants. His enthusiasm cheering on the 9ers will forever be missed. He will forever be missed, our hearts are broken.

Al is survived by his wife, Eloise. His daughter, Becci Hodge and son-in-law, Les. His son Josh and daughter-in-law, Lisa. His five grandkids, Trey, Deven and Jaiden Hodge and Madilyn and Jocelyn Powell. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rebecca Cobos.

Services will be held at Salas Brothers in Modesto, CA on August 24, 2019 at 1PM.

