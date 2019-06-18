Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Send Flowers Obituary

Alta Kiernan

March 5, 1925 - May 15, 2019

Alta Marie Kiernan passed on at the age of 94 finally getting her wings over the Mothers Day weekend celebration and nothing could be more appropriate and appreciated about the timing. For Alta was, if nothing else, the consummate mother, loving and nurturing, and she was really good at it as those lucky enough to have known her can attest.

But she was so much more.

Mom enjoyed many things late in life including watermelon (she smiled at every bite) and watching David Suchet embody the Agatha Christie character Hercule Poirot on PBS.

Early on, she ran her own one-day-a- week restaurant, The Auction Lunch, played contract bridge with her gal pals, camped and fished and even traveled from time to time, but she loved being Mom above all else. Her boys knew they were loved, truly and completely. She was a happy person and a really good sport despite the trials of raising three rambunctious boys. She had a delightful personality, a wry sense ofhumor and her laughter could light up a room.

Alta was born in Naponee, Nebraska, on March 5, 1925 to Harve and Hazel Losey, the third of what would eventually total eight siblings. During the Depression, the young family moved west, finally settling in Modesto where she grew up and lived the balance ofher life. Mom endured the loss of three husbands (Douglas Countryman 1975; Chester Link 1981; Bob Kiernan 2005) and outlasted most ofher contemporary family and friends.

She is survived by one sister in Idaho, Verna May Hamner, her three sons Mark (Linda) Countryman, Reed (Maggie) Countryman, Ames Countryman all of Modesto; four wonderful step-sons George (Karen) Link of Sacto, Charlie (Cathy) Link of Modesto, Larry (Libby) Morgan of Washington, and Mike Morgan of Truckee; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, two great grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.

If one thing can possibly capture the essence of this woman, it is simply this: she made a world of difference in a world where difference was in big demand.

Her service will be Friday, lune 21, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima with a reception to following the Mass in the adjoining parish hall where for ten years she was known as the Tuesday Hot Dog Day Lady as her boys grew up.

She will be laid to rest beside the first love of her life, Douglas Countryman in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Scenic at a later time.

Everyone must die on their own but nobody has to die alone. Mom entered into rest after a very brief set-back in the care of the hospice staff at Alexander Cohen Hospice House and in honor of the exquisite service she received, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Hospice.

