Alta Mae Maddox Troxel

Dec 23, 1913 - Aug 18, 2007

Alta Mae Maddox Troxel was a descendant of pioneers who came to Calif during the depression era. Her family settled in Stanislaus County after making their way from Alabama with $35 and a dream. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother. She was a remarkable cook and pie maker. She was a wonderful singer and talented songwriter who wrote the song "Happy Everyday That I Live" for the Maddox Brothers and Rose who were her sibilings. She lived that song and was Happy Everyday That She Lived. Some of the bands most beautiful songs were written by her. Those who met her loved her and those who loved her will never forget her. She is survived by daughters Daisy Lou, Sally, Nola Jane, Bell and sons Chuck, Lane and devoted son Dan. Also survived by her brother Don Mattox.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 12th, Mother's Day, at The Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Rd, Modesto at 10:00 a.m. A Tribute to Mama will include highlights of her life story along with songs that will be performed by the Carolyn Sills Combo. Her favorite home cooked foods will be served. If you knew her, you are invited. Bring your Mother and your dancing shoes. If you need further information please contact Diane at (209) 541-5626.

