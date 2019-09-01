Alvarina Silveira Borges
June 30, 1930 - Aug. 27, 2019
Alvarina Silveira Borges peacefully passed away August 27, 2019, at the age of 89, with her loving family by her side. She was born to Jose and Mariana Brasil in Sao Jorge, Azores and was one of 7 siblings. In 1956, Alvarina married the love of her life, Jose Borges. Jose and Alvarina had one son. In 1971, they immigrated to the United States where they began a new life. She loved her husband very much and was married for 49 years before his passing in 2006. Alvarina enjoyed crocheting, watching soap operas, raising heifers, but most of all she loved her grandchildren, who always came first.
Alvarina is survived by her son, Joe Borges (Natalina) of Salida, CA. Granddaughters; Debbie D'Souza (Craig) of Oakland, CA and Kathy Borges of Modesto, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jose and 6 siblings.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Borges Family. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church September 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Alvarina's final resting place will be with her husband at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 1, 2019