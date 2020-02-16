Alveda Leone Johnson
Nov. 1, 1924 - Feb. 7, 2020
Alveda Leone Johnson passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7th in Turlock. She was 95 years old.
Alveda was born near Albert City, IA to Arthur and Lillie Gustafson Johnson in the family home on the farm. She was the fourth child of six. Alveda graduated from Albert City High School and went on to attend Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, IA and taught first grade in St. Louis Park, MN before moving to Turlock in 1955, where she taught first grade at Osborn School for many years.
Alveda was a member of Beulah (Turlock) Covenant Church, now Hope Church, where she taught a Sunday School class for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crafts, gardening and traveling.
Alveda is survived by her sister, Geneva Ahlberg, some cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Leora Johnson and Arlene (Wallace) Lindskoog and her brothers, Reuben (Elaine) and Eldon (Flrorence) Johnson.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hope Church, at High and Laurel Street, Turlock. Alveda will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 16, 2020