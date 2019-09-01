Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Olsen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin Nielsen Olsen

October 30, 1923 - May 17, 2019



Alvin Olsen, 95, son of Mads and Helga Olsen, a life-long resident of Modesto, passed away of natural causes. He was the youngest of 8 siblings. He attended Modesto City Schools including Modesto High School. At 18, he enlisted in the marines and participated in combat in 6 major battles including Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima.



On return to Modesto, he worked for Grant Construction and later he and his brother Glen formed Olsen Bros. Contractors. Over the years, they built several homes, medical buildings, SOS Club and other commercial properties in the area. He was a member of Valley Builders Exchange, Danish Brotherhood, E Clampus Vitas, Dania Lodge, 50 Plus Club, SOS Club, Oakdale Country Club, and SIRS.



In his retirement, Alvin loved golfing, boating, fishing, spending time at his cabin in Tahoe, needlepoint and woodworking in his shop. His travels included cruises, and trips to Denmark, Spain, Panama Canal, Mexico and Hawaii. In his eighties, he enjoyed surfing in Hawaii. He was considered the family historian.



Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Lucille (Shipman), son Raymond, his brothers Ray, Vernon, Harold, Glen, and Elmer, and sisters Bertha Olsen and Dagmar Leete, several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving wife Gunver, son Wesley (Mary Ann), stepchildren Ben, Ed and Tim Miller and Susan (Brian) Mefford, grandchildren Michael (Kerrie) Olsen and Kelsey Olsen, great grandchildren Aurelio and Callum Olsen, and three nieces and two nephews.



A memorial will take place on Sept 12. Memorial donations: Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto Ca. 95356

