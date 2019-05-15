Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene Denair , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda E. Brown

June 1923 ~ May 2019

Amanda Brown passed away surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95. She was a loving person who always put family first and treasured time spent with them. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary where she faithfully sold poppies at all of the veteran events. Amanda attended Connecting Point Church of The Nazarene for the last 20 years. Her hobbies included crocheting afghans and doilies for her family and friends. In her retirement years, she enjoyed travelling and fishing with her husband Lyle.

She is survived by her children Beverly (Jerry) Sanders, Lyle (Sylvia) Brown, Loretta (Patrick) Blevins, Ken (Melissa) Brown, Connie (Albert Sr.) Dutra, Vicki (Manuel) Delgado and Bonnie (Jerry) Sequeira; 21 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Leola Brinkman; husband Lyle A. Brown; son Ronald Brown and brothers Charles Brinkman and Harold Brinkman.

Visitation will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00-5:00p.m. Graveside service will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30a.m. with a celebration of Amanda's life to follow also on Monday at Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene in Denair at 1:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to or to . Please share your memories at

