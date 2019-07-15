Amanda Hardy
June 4, 1988-April 28, 2019
Born on the 4th of June on a warm summers day. Beautiful even at birth–she had long black hair–blacker than a raven's wing. She was kind, joyful, intelligent and full of grace. Didn't seem to have an enemy in the world. She graced us with her presence for 30 years, and was taken from us in the very prime of her life. She was and always will be loved by her family and her many friends. She was a gifted artist and model, a proud American full of optimistic dreams, and plans for the future but fate had other plans of it's own cruel and untimely–why we will never know. Amanda reached for the stars and ran the good race, made the world a better place, brightened the corner where she was. We will never forget her no matter how long or how much it hurts. You don't know what you've got until you lose it and that's a fact–a painful fact. Amanda wanted us to move forward and upward, grab life with both hands, and take it for all it's worth, never quit! Be courageous, kind and brave! Goodbye beloved angel, you knew how to fly long before you got wings.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 15, 2019