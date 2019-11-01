Americo Sanchez Garza

Americo Sanchez Garza
Riverbank
Our Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Americo Sanchez Garza went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Oct 28th. He was 58 years old, he leaves behind his parents, Americo and Enedina Garza, sisters Aurora Garza, Basilisa (Mark) Leifried, Angelica Melo. Brothers Javier and Mike (Yvette) Garza. And an abundance of nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Services St Mary's Oakdale Church Nov 5th 10:00am
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 1, 2019
