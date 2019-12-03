AMY DISNEY
February 14, 1953 - November 28, 2019
Amy was born on Valentine's day in Modesto to parents Floyd and Ruth Ebbers. She attended Downey high school and worked at tri valley growers/ Seneca foods for 40 years where she accumulated a family of great friends.She loved music and did a Sunday dj radio show at kcss radio in Turlock. The show was called "fat Sunday" and her dj name was "Honkytonk Angel". She loved life and after retirement moved to Oceanside, ca. where she was living her dream until cancer took her to the unknown. She us survived by her husband Steve, son John Chmieleski, sister Margret Pope, and brother Tom Ebbers.She will be missed greatly.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019