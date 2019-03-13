Andrew "Andy" Halupa
Sept. 19, 1919 - March 3, 2019
Andy was born in Wilkes Barre, PA, and passed peacefully in Oakdale, CA., surrounded in love by family.
He served in the U.S Navy for 21 1/2 yrs., and was a WWII and Korean War Vet. Andy was a long time resident of Oakdale and was known as the "bike
man" . He participated in many charitable bicycle runs raising money for Cancer. Andy was predeceased by his true love his wife Bernice and grandson John. He is survived by daughters Judy (Ken)Butler, Mariel Halupa, and Margaret Salsbury. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and his dear brother Stanley and his family. Andy was kind, loving, and had a zest for life. He will be greatly missed . Graveside Service to be held San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on 3-18-19 at 1:30 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 13, 2019